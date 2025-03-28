2-time champion to return from injury and help Jey Uso win at WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

Jey Uso has a massive WWE WrestleMania 41 match ahead of him with Gunther. However, it looks like an unexpected ally might make their presence known at the upcoming premium live event against a common enemy.

Ad

Gunther and Jey Uso have been feuding for a while even before the latter won this year's Men's Royal Rumble. Their feud continues to escalate and grow more intense as their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41 nears. The Ring General has been playing mind games and physically beating down The Yeet Master in the past few weeks, something similar to what he did to Ilja Dragunov. Interestingly, the former NXT UK Champion can use this as leverage and exact revenge against his rival at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Trending

Ilja and Gunther had a memorable feud at NXT UK that continued when they were both placed on RAW. A feud was brewing between them before the latter became the World Heavyweight Champion, that was until Dragunov was injured during a match against The Ring General at a house show in September. Due to this reason alone, the former NXT Champion has a major reason to help Jey win the title after missing opportunities due to his absence.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The challenger receiving help from The Mad Dragon will also ensure that Gunther's dominant character won't be diminished too much.

What major consequences does Jey Uso have in store for himself if he fails to defeat Gunther at WrestleMania 41?

As mentioned above, Jey and Gunther have been feuding for a while. In most of their face-offs, it's the champion who walks away with the victory. Due to this, the challenger has given himself a major consequence if he fails to defeat the champion again.

Ad

While on the RAW Recap podcast, Jey Uso shared the struggle he is facing with the pressure placed on him for his upcoming title match. He teased becoming more focused to defeat the champion and if he fails to win again then "that's it."

"All I know is I'm just trying to stay above water as every day goes by, leading closer to WrestleMania. I ain't never had this kind of mindset, so, I'm dealing with that. But I really feel like enough with all the bright colors, enough with trying to entertain, I don't know. All I know is, at WrestleMania, I have to beat Gunther because if I don't beat Gunther, that's it for Jey Uso. So, everything's on the line right now."

Ad

It will be interesting to see what will happen at the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback