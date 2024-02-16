2-time champion to take Brock Lesnar's spot in WWE after WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar was supposed to return to WWE during the men's Royal Rumble match, but the idea was ultimately scrapped. Not only did WWE reportedly change plans for The Beast’s Royal Rumble return, but also his match for Elimination Chamber and beyond.

The Stamford-based promotion has distanced itself from Lesnar after his name got involved in allegations along with Vince McMahon. Had the creative direction for Brock Lesnar moved along as planned, he would have reportedly taken on Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

It so happens that WWE had Bron Breakker replace The Beast at Royal Rumble 2024. The former two-time NXT Champion had an excellent impact on the match, and fans are awaiting his main roster call-up. If WWE is to actually replace Brock Lesnar with Bron Breakker, the company can book him against Dominik Mysterio following WrestleMania 40.

One of the best ways for WWE to confirm that Breakker has replaced Lesnar is by giving him Lesnar’s opponent on the main roster. Furthermore, it would play well along with the established angle where Breakker has claimed he is not "finished" with The Judgment Day.

Currently, Breakker is the NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Baron Corbin. His main roster call up will most likely come when he loses the title, which may happen at NXT Stand & Deliver scheduled for April 1st, 2024.

We could see the RAW after WrestleMania 40 as the day Bron Breakker officially replaces Brock Lesnar!

Eric Bischoff gives his opinion on what Brock Lesnar will do next

The Beast was recently photographed with his daughter after she set a record throw in shotput. This was Lesnar's first public appearance after the allegations against Vince McMahon surfaced. However, eve. It's unknown what exactly is going to happen with his in-ring career.

Eric Bischoff believes The Beast will work on his farm and not revive his career.

''If you're physically capable of doing it, whether you love the business or not, if you're smart, you'll do it. Stack that cash, go buy another farm, go buy another one of those $700,000 John Deere tractors or whatever they are, plant more potatoes or soybeans or whatever it is you do on your farm. That's what I would think Brock's going to do. I don't think there's any motivation on his part to try to resurrect his career.”

As of writing this, WWE has removed Vince McMahon’s page from their website but Brock Lesnar’s page still exists.

