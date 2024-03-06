2-time champion to turn heel and align with Dominik Mysterio to defeat The Judgment Day for their titles? Swerve explored 

WWE fans could witness a potential swerve in The Judgment Day storyline as a two-time champion could turn heel and join forces with Dominik Mysterio to defeat Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles in the coming days.

The superstar in question is Andrade. As fans saw, the former NXT Champion returned to WWE at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Following that, Andrade was drafted to the red brand. While the former United States Champion is currently a babyface, WWE arguably laid down the breadcrumbs for his heel turn on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

For fans unaware, Andrade shared a backstage moment with The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio this week on the red brand. The Luchador checked in on "Dirty" Dom following his clash against The Ring General, Gunther.

Given the friendly exchange between the duo, WWE could turn Andrade heel and align him with Dominik. While Dom is currently a part of The Judgment Day faction, he may potentially exit the group and join forces with the two-time champion.

The duo could then go on to dethrone Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

However, these are nothing but pure speculation at this point in time, and we will have to wait to see how things transpire on WWE's flagship show.

The potential partner of The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio reveals why he joined WWE RAW following his return

As mentioned earlier, Andrade inked a contract with the red brand following his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2024. Speaking on La Previa de WWE, the former United States Champion spilled the beans on why he joined WWE RAW. He said:

"Well, there were many things. One of them was because there are a lot of Mexicans and Latinos on the SmackDown roster, which I respect and is great, and there aren't many Latinos on the RAW roster if you think about it. Many people asked me why I didn't come with Garza, Humberto, or Zelina [Vega], they're amazing superstars, they're from Mexico, they're great, and they have a history."

With WWE teasing a partnership between Dominik and Andrade on WWE RAW, it will be interesting to see what is in store for the duo in the coming days.

