2-time IC Champion to interfere and help Drew McIntyre defeat Seth Rollins for the World Championship at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

The Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre is all set to face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel. The 'new' Drew McIntyre is done waiting for his turn and playing the nice guy. He challenged Rollins to a match at Crown Jewel, which The Visionary accepted.

Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion and won the title by defeating AJ Styles earlier this year. However, with McIntyre hinting at a heel persona, fans are getting behind him and want to see him finally win the world championship in front of a crowd. Rollins' injured back, which played a major role in his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, is still in play.

Shinsuke Nakamura had vowed that he wouldn't rest till he destroyed Rollins' back. While the Japanese star failed to defeat Rollins in their two encounters, he may still be looking for revenge. The two-time Intercontinental Champion could interfere during McIntyre vs. Rollins at Crown Jewel, targeting the injured back of Rollins. By allowing Nakamura to meddle and being okay with it, McIntyre will also become a full-fledged heel in the process.

Bully Ray was unhappy with Seth Rollins 'no-selling' Shinsuke Nakamura

Last Saturday night at WWE Fastlane, Seth Rollins secured the decisive victory that put an end to his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura. The triumph was achieved after an electrifying Last Man Standing match. Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated on Busted Open that he wasn't happy with Rollins not selling the injuries he sustained during that match.

"You killed the credibility of the match, and the believability of the [back] injury. You killed everything Shinsuke Nakamura did to you — bumps off of ladders, going through tables, falcon arrows through tables ... everything ... and not even a limp? Not even a grabbing of the shoulder?'' said Ray.

Nakamura has seemingly moved on from Seth Rollins on RAW. However, the conniving 'Artist' could have a major plan to foil Rollins' night at Crown Jewel. By helping Drew McIntyre win the World title, he could renew his feud with The Visionary, albeit without the championship involved.