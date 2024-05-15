2-time Tag Team Champions must help Randy Orton against The Bloodline in Kevin Owens' absence

Randy Orton will take on Carmelo Hayes in Round 2 of the King of the Ring 2024 tournament on WWE SmackDown. Meanwhile, LA Knight will take on Tama Tonga. If Orton and Tonga win their respective round 2 matches, the two will face off at the semifinals (round 3).

If The Viper goes up against the Bloodline member, he will need to plan ahead to protect himself from Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa's interference. Two superstars he can call for help are Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford!

The Streets Profits will want to assault The Bloodline after round 1's incident

In round 1 of the King of the Ring tournament, Angelo Dawkins battled Tama Tonga. During the match, Solo Sikoa, Tonga Loa, and Montez Ford were ringside. Before the match concluded with Tonga's victory, Solo Sikoa tried to distract Dawkins but got slapped in the face.

Following that, Ford took down Loa and Sikoa ringside. Unfortunately, Sikoa and Loa recovered quickly and assaulted Ford, which finally distracted Dawkins and enabled Tama Tonga to win.

Undoubtedly, The Street Profits will look for any reason to assault The Bloodline. So, if Randy Orton calls upon them to be his protectors, they should not hesitate.

The Street Profits will benefit from being allies with Randy Orton

The Viper doesn't need anyone to put him on the map. Fans miss him when he's gone, wish for him to return during every show, and rally behind WWE to give him his 17th singles championship. Hence, working with Orton is quite the way to establish oneself in WWE.

The Street Profits are also well known in the WWE Universe, but being allies with Randy Orton will put them on the main-event map. The match between Tonga and Orton will likely be the main event of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event on May 25th, 2024.

Bobby Lashley can benefit from this when he returns from injury

Bobby Lashley pulled out of the King of the Ring tournament because of an injury and was replaced by Angelo Dawkins. In Lashley's absence, The Street Profits can benefit by learning from The Viper.

Next, Lashley will return to an elevated Street Profits, and his mentor persona will be elevated as well upon their reunion. Finally, being a babyface, Lashley should not have a problem with Randy Orton guiding The Street Profits.