2-time Universal Champion to make WWE return and cost Drew McIntyre at Elimination Chamber? Possibility explored

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre qualified for the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on this week’s episode of SmackDown. While The Scottish Warrior is looking forward to receiving a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 41, there's a possibility that Roman Reigns could cost him the opportunity.

The Tribal Chief was attacked by Seth Rollins after CM Punk eliminated them from the Royal Rumble. His former Shield brother Curb Stomped him twice—once on the ringside floor and once on the steel steps—taking him out. Following this unexpected outburst from The Visionary, no updates have been received regarding The OTC’s condition.

The Bloodline leader would thus come out and hunt Seth Rollins whenever he returns. However, considering how elusive The Architect is, Roman Reigns might accidentally land his spear on Drew McIntyre instead of Rollins. This could be the death blow to The Scottish Warrior’s hopes of winning the Elimination Chamber match.

This could make Drew McIntyre hate the two-time Universal Champion even more, leading him to demand a match against The OTC at WrestleMania 41. Thus, WWE could field Roman Reigns into a 'Mania match without being forced to insert him in a championship bout. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Drew McIntyre could also cost John Cena the Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre has been a walking ball of rage for several years. The Scottish Warrior is already frustrated after his loss at the Royal Rumble, prompting him to storm out of Lucas Oil Stadium. While this negative energy could help him win the Elimination Chamber, if he loses, he might explode and cause a lot of destruction.

John Cena has received a direct entry into the Chamber match, which he believes is a well-deserved chance owing to his 23 years of loyalty to WWE. However, if the company makes Cena win the match, they may also have to make him win a 17th world title at WrestleMania 41.

However, if The Leader of the Cenation wins the championship in April, he will still have eight calendar months ahead of him. If the Stamford-based promotion wants to retire John Cena and take the title off him in his final match, he would be forced to make several appearances and defend his title at each PLE.

If Cena loses the title early, his remaining matches will not carry as much flair. Thus, WWE could have Drew McIntyre sabotage his chances of winning after being eliminated from the match. Fans would likely find it easier to accept an Elimination Chamber loss for the icon rather than a 'Mania loss in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

