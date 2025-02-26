2-time WWE Champion to turn heel after losing Elimination Champion & sell out to The Rock? Exploring the potential

The Rock showed up on SmackDown last Friday night and had a confrontation with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, making him an offer to side with him. He also told him that he would be waiting for his answer this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Three days later, The American Nightmare showed up on RAW and addressed what happened on SmackDown before Seth Rollins interrupted him and took a shot at him for considering The Rock's offer.

The Visionary then addressed the Undisputed WWE Champion and told him that he would win the Elimination Chamber Match and would come after his title.

The match at the Chamber will certainly shake things up on The Road to WrestleMania and will create a path to WrestleMania 41 for the superstars that will compete in Toronto, Canada this Saturday night.

But, what if Seth Rollins, who is one of the favorites to win, tragically loses and misses the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 41? The former World Heavyweight Champion could snap like he did at the Royal Rumble and side with his rival, The Rock.

On that occassion, he could turn heel and could use The Final Boss as his last chance to enter the championship picture at The Grandest Stage of Them All. To get there, The Rock could use his power as a member of the Board of Directors of TKO and insert Seth in the match, making it a Triple Threat match for the title.

A heel turn from Rollins could also open the way for new angles involving both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, who is expected to return either at Elimination Chamber or shortly after that. The OTC will be out for revenge on The Visionary after the latter assaulted him at Royal Rumble following their elimination.

The Rock sends a message ahead of the Elimination Chamber PLE

The Final Boss took to social media and sent a cryptic message ahead of Saturday's premium live event, referring to 'disruptive moves.' This could refer to more upcoming shenanigans from The Rock this Saturday night.

"Thanks for watching the show, we got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in. Love playin’ this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss. Toronto - I’ll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber," the WWE legend posted on X.

It is unclear what he was referring to as 'disruptive moves,' but whatever happens at the Elimination Chamber PLE is sure to things up ahead of WrestleMania 41.

