2-time WWE Hall of Famer to become the manager of Logan Paul ahead of Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently returned to television after his United States Championship loss at the 2024 SummerSlam. Interestingly, there’s a possibility that Hulk Hogan could manage the 29-year-old wrestler ahead of the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Although Logan Paul has called himself the greatest United States Champion of all time, he recently transitioned to the RAW brand from SmackDown. Thus, WWE doesn't plan to make him fight for the US Title anymore.

Instead, Paul shifted his attention to the World Heavyweight Championship of Gunther's. During the kickoff show of RAW's Netflix Premiere, The Imperium leader addressed The Maverick and said that he would love to smack the stupid grin off his face if he thought he could dethrone him.

However, to bridge the gap, the 29-year-old could seek the help of Hulk Hogan. The two-time Hall of Famer could guide and teach him how to defeat Gunther.

If the Stamford-based promotion goes with this idea, Logan Paul could have Hogan by his side ahead of the Elimination Chamber. With his dirty tricks, knuckle duster, and the advice of the two-time Hall of Famer, The Maverick could become the new World Heavyweight Champion in the future. While this is a significant direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation.

Logan Paul could cause a big upset at The Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul was the 30th entrant of the 2025 Royal Rumble. This gave the former United States Champion the highest probability of winning the contest. Moreover, he also caused big upsets in the match by eliminating AJ Styles and CM Punk. However, The Maverick’s Rumble hopes were crushed when John Cena eliminated him.

Given his tendency to take revenge, Paul could aim his crosshairs at John Cena and ruin his winning chances at The Elimination Chamber. Notably, the 29-year-old had cost Randy Orton’s Chamber win last year by punching him with his knuckle dusters despite getting eliminated.

The 29-year-old could be one of the six men in the Chamber with the 16-time World Champion, or he could also interfere from outside the Chamber. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in Paul's future.

