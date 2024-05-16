2 WWE legends who kept their kids away from pro wrestling and 3 who didn't

There have been multiple cases of wrestling legends having their offspring follow in their footsteps in the sport, especially in WWE. However, some decided to take a different path.

For this list, we will look at three legends whose children followed in their footsteps and a couple of superstars whose off-spring chose to carve out a different journey for themselves:

#5. WWE legend that kept their children in the business: Ric Flair

Ric Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. His record of 16 World Championships is one that many of today's superstars aim to achieve and even break. Interestingly, one of the stars close to doing so is his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

In 2012, The Queen began wrestling in WWE as part of the NXT roster. Her success continued when she moved to the main roster in 2015. The legendary wrestler is a six-time RAW Women's Champion, a seven-time SmackDown Women's Champion, and a one-time WWE Divas Champion.

Overall, Charlotte has won 16 World Titles in the Stamford-based promotion, including her couple of stints as NXT Women's Champion.

#4. WWE legend that kept their children away: Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating and dominant forces in professional wrestling. Lesnar's status soared to unprecedented heights following his success in the UFC. Unsurprisingly, even his daughter is just as athletic.

Brock's daughter, Mya Lynn Lesnar (21), is already making history and breaking records in the sport of shot put. While a future in wrestling is something she could pursue, it looks like her attention is elsewhere.

#3. WWE legend that kept their children in the business: Rick Steiner

One of the most notable tag teams in wrestling history is arguably the Steiner brothers, composed of Rick and Scott Steiner. They captured the World Tag Team Championship twice and are part of the Hall of Fame. However, one of the members' sons mainly works alone.

Rick Steiner's son, Bron Breakker, is making the rounds as one of the up-and-coming stars in the company. While he mainly wrestles as a solo star, his recent pairing with Baron Corbin showed that he can also be an interesting superstar if paired with others.

#2. WWE legend that kept their children away: The Undertaker

The Undertaker has cemented himself as one of the biggest wrestling legends who changed the landscape of the sport. The same could be said for his wife, Michelle McCool, one of the most memorable female heels. However, their children may not follow their path.

The Undertaker has five children from his three marriages. The Phenom has one child (Gunner Vincent Callaway) with his first wife, Jodi Lynn; two children (Chasey Callaway and Gracie Callaway) with his second wife, Sara Frank; and one child (Kaia Faith Calaway) with his current wife, Michelle McCool. Taker and McCool later adopted a son, whose name is Kolt.

The Undertaker's oldest son, Gunner Vincent Calaway, is more interested in art and is an illustrator and a Twitch streamer. Taker's 21 and 19-year-old daughters, Chasey and Gracie, respectively, have also seemingly shown no interest in wrestling.

#1. WWE legend that kept their children in the business: The Rock

The Final Boss' daughter, Ava (Simone Garcia Johnson), is an integral member of the Stamford-based promotion. The 22-year-old made her in-ring debut at NXT Stand & Deliver in April 2023. Later, she became an on-screen assistant to the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

In January 2024, Ava became the youngest General Manager in WWE history after being promoted to the coveted post on NXT.