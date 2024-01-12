2-year old friendship to conclude at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble? Exploring major swerve

The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away. The big premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 8 PM EST. The show will be held at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Naturally, the show will feature the traditional Royal Rumble Match. More specifically, there will be one for the men and one for the women. While both will be exciting and likely full of surprises, one in particular could potentially lead to an old friendship ending.

There is a chance that the 30-woman bout could be won by Bayley. The Role Model has done almost all there is to do, but she has yet to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Unfortunately, it could possibly lead to the end of her friendship with IYO SKY after first becoming stablemates in 2022.

Despite teases of going for the Women's World Championship, Bayley could instead decide to challenge for the WWE Women's Championship. If she were to do that, it would mean The Role Model would fight IYO SKY.

Bayley could do this either out of vindictiveness or simply to test herself against one of the best female wrestlers in the world. IYO would surely snap, however, and Bayley would inevitably be kicked out of her own group, putting a permanent end to a lovely friendship that started at the SummerSlam 2022 Premium Live Event.

Other WWE Superstars are confirmed for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match

So far, four WWE Superstars have been confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which will take place in two weeks. Naturally, one of the superstars involved is Bayley, but she is joined by three other former champions.

The first person to throw her name into the hat for the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match was the powerful Nia Jax. Jax returned to WWE full-time in September of last year and has been on a path of destruction ever since. She even recently defeated Becky Lynch in a singles competition.

Speaking of The Man, Becky has also confirmed her entry into the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. The news came during the WWE 2024 Preview Special. A battered and bloodied Lynch has made it clear that she intends to win and headline WrestleMania yet again.

Beyond Becky, Nia, and Bayley, another top WWE Superstar has been confirmed for the 30-woman bout. Bianca Belair revealed during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown that she would also compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The EST has headlined WrestleMania in the past as well and looks to do it again by throwing 29 other women out over the top rope.

