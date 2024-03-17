20-time champion must make a surprise appearance to cost Roman Reigns his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 

The Undisputed WWE Universal Title match between the current champion Roman Reigns and the challenger Cody Rhodes promises to be an exciting battle at WrestleMania 40. While it could be anybody's game, The Tribal Chief may drop his gold to The American Nightmare if a 20-time champion makes his presence felt during the match.

We are indeed talking about Randy Orton. The Viper has had his own issues with Reigns in the recent past. As fans must be aware, Orton was on the bench for more than a year after he suffered a back injury during a post-match assault at the hands of The Bloodline.

While many expected Randy to defeat The Tribal Chief following his comeback, that didn't happen. The Legend Killer lost a chance to usurp Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble, courtesy another Solo Sikoa interference.

Given Orton still has some unfinished business with The Bloodline leader, he needs to hit back at The Tribal Chief in the best way possible. Orton must make Roman pay by costing him his title at The Show of Shows and settle his score with The Head of the Table once and for all.

This potential angle would not only act as an apt explaination for Reigns' loss but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud between The Legend Killer and The Tribal Chief.

Randy Orton's old prediction about Roman Reigns may come true

Randy Orton made a bold prediction about Roman Reigns' future in a WWE YouTube video earlier in 2022.

Speaking about his legacy in the clip, Orton took a jibe at The Tribal Chief, stating that Reigns will leave for Hollywood, just like The Rock, while he will still be here entertaining the fans.

"I don't care if Roman Reigns, I'm sure he's got Dwayne Johnson's agent's number on speed dial. Roman will be in Hollywood, I'll still be here. I'm in my prime, ladies and gentlemen. I got a long way to go. My legacy will be that I did it longer than anybody," said Orton. [13:54-14:13]

Check out the entire interview below:

Given Reigns is rumored to take a long break from wrestling due to a big movie role following WrestleMania 40, The Viper's prediction may come true after all in the near future.

