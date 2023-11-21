20-time champion to ruin The Judgment Day's WarGames chances on WWE RAW tonight? Analyzing the possibility

The Judgment Day is set to compete tonight in a WarGames advantage bout, facing a member of Team Cody Rhodes to gain the upper hand on the upcoming double-ring structured match.

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW also marks the final episode for the red brand before this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Given this, The Judgment Day needs to be cautious, as Randy Orton might make a return to disrupt their WarGames advantage match.

Recent reports have suggested that The Viper is gearing up for a long-awaited comeback and is expected to be the fifth member of Team Cody. Speculations also indicate that the company might announce his return before the premium live event, opening up the possibility of his comeback on tonight's show.

The 14-time world champion's return could unfold with him costing The Judgment Day during their WarGames advantage match against Team Rhodes. In previous episodes, Adam Pearce had banned all WarGames participants from ringside during the main event, and a similar scenario might play out again during the advantage match.

However, as Randy Orton is not officially a participant in the WarGames match, he might execute an RKO on a Judgment Day member, ultimately aiding Team Rhodes to emerge victorious. This could lead to the announcement of the Apex Predator as the final member of the babyface team.

It's noteworthy that tonight's show will take place in the same arena where the former tag team champion last appeared on television back in May 2022.

The Judgment Day seemingly has their fifth member for WarGames

Regarding the fifth member for WarGames, it seems that the villainous faction has already secured their final member with Drew McIntyre's heel turn on the previous episode of Monday Night, where he attacked Jey Uso and aligned himself with Rhea Ripley.

The company has also announced that McIntyre will explain his actions on tonight's show, likely serving as his induction ceremony into The Judgment Day.

This points to McIntyre being added as the fifth member of the villainous faction in the upcoming WarGames match. Just days before the upcoming episode of RAW, The Scottish Warrior posted a picture of a backstage moment shared last week, marking it as his last moment as a babyface star for the time being.

It is also seemingly a hint that Drew McIntyre is still unfinished with The Visionary.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's show, as it serves as the go-home edition for Survivor Series 2023

