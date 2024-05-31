20-time champion to turn heel after 3 years? Exploring potential change after WWE Clash at the Castle 

Since WrestleMania 40, WWE has been traveling outside North America for Premium Live Events. While Backlash was held in France, King and Queen of the Ring took place in Saudi Arabia last week. Similarly, the promotion is set to travel outside North America once again for Clash at the Castle.

This upcoming Premium Live Event will take place in Scotland. While it will feature a match between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship, there is a possibility that fans could see a 20-time champion turn heel after the event. The 20-time champion in question is Randy Orton.

At the recently concluded WWE King and Queen of the Ring, Randy Orton lost the King of the Ring finals to Gunther. However, this loss was controversial as footage of the match showed that Orton's shoulders were up when Gunther pinned The Apex Predator.

Trending

After reviewing the footage, WWE CCO Triple H said that a rematch between the two is a possibility. Hence, the promotion could present an angle in which Orton could take on Gunther, and lose to him. This loss could frustrate The Viper, and he could turn heel due to back-to-back losses in important matches.

Wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton is better than WWE Legend

Randy Orton's career in WWE has been nothing short of phenomenal. A 14-time World Champion, Orton has achieved great heights in the Stamford-based promotion, and many believe he is one of the greatest. Recently, a wrestling veteran testified to the same.

The wrestling veteran in question is Eric Bischoff. During an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff mentioned that in comparison with Shawn Michaels, Orton was better. He said The Viper is the best superstar in the last 30 years. Bischoff said:

"I know Shawn Michaels gets this accolade a lot and deserves it," Bischoff said. "Every time he gets it, he deserves it. But I would be hard-pressed if I had to take a lie detector test, I would be hard-pressed not to tell the truth, and I think Randy Orton is the best performer in the last 30 years. And, in my opinion, subjective as it may be, not even close." [35:26 – 35:50]

While some may agree and disagree with Bischoff's statements, Orton's achievements in WWE surely put him in a position to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Before retiring, it will be interesting to see if he can surpass Ric Flair and John Cena's record of 16 World Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback