20-time WWE champion to return and challenge John Cena to a retirement match? Checking the possibility

John Cena has been dropping cryptic messages in regards to a potential retirement ever since he lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel 2023. The 16-time World Champion got hit with 15 Samoan Spikes before The Enforcer decided to pin him for the win at the November 4 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Fans are uncertain if John Cena will return to the squared circle in the aftermath of his vicious outing with Solo Sikoa in Riyadh. With that being said, it is possible the GOAT could be challenged to a retirement match by a 20-time WWE champion.

The star in question is none other than Randy Orton. The Viper is rumored to return to WWE at Survivor Series 2023. Orton has been absent from in-ring competition since his and Matt Riddle’s tag team title unification match against The Usos on SmackDown in May 2022.

Orton had once joked about having his retirement match against Cena at WrestleMania 46. Orton is considered to be one of Cena’s greatest rivals and vice versa, and arguably the most fitting opponent to retire The Cenation Leader – if Solo Sikoa hasn’t done that already.

When was the last time John Cena and Randy Orton faced each other?

John Cena and Randy Orton have known each other since the 2000s. Both were part of the legendary OVW class of 2022, along with Batista, Brock Lesnar, and Shelton Benjamin. They have faced each other hundreds, if not thousands, of times in the past.

Their last singles match against each other was on the February 7, 2017, episode of SmackDown Live. Their last singles match at a pay-per-view event took place at Hell in a Cell on October 26, 2014. This match was to determine the number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

It remains to be seen if fans will get Cena versus Orton for the final time at WrestleMania 40.

