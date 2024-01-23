20-year veteran to cost Roman Reigns his title at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential twist; it's not The Rock!

Roman Reigns will take on Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2024 this weekend. Despite Paul Heyman trying to cancel or change the match, it didn't work in Reigns or Heyman's favor.

The only person who could have helped The Tribal Chief is SmackDown's General Manager Nick Aldis. The British star made his pro wrestling debut in 2004 and competed in various promotions before signing with WWE last year and later becoming GM of blue brand in October 2023.

Unfortunately, Roman Reigns has already rubbed Aldis the wrong way since their first interaction on SmackDown. Hence, it goes without saying that the former TNA star isn't playing the game where Reigns benefits.

At the event, The Tribal Chief should be aware of Nick Aldis, especially since Aldis might pull off a stunt that could cost Reigns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The British star had already threatened to have Reigns vacate the title if he didn't sign the Royal Rumble 2024 contract.

If Nick Aldis comes out at the premium live event this weekend and distracts Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight can use that to their advantage and finish the match.

Following that, the blue brand's general manager could book a Triple Threat match between Orton, Styles, and Knight to decide the champion with a clean finish.

Roman Reigns has another multi-champion to worry about

The Rock had returned at WWE RAW Day 1 and confronted Jinder Mahal. Before leaving the ring, The Great One teased a match with The Head of the Table.

Heyman addressed the call-out on SmackDown and claimed that Roman Reigns would never invite The Rock to the relevancy dinner, which is crucial to becoming The Head of the Table.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was rumored to take place at last year's WrestleMania. The Hollywood star later confirmed the reports and stated those plans fell through.

With his recent tease on the Day 1 edition of RAW, several fans hope to see The Rock take on The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

