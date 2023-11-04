20-year veteran to snatch Roman Reigns' spotlight at WrestleMania 40? Exploring vital aspects of bold move

Roman Reigns is rumored to face The Rock at WrestleMania 40. This match was originally set to take place at WrestleMania 39, but was put on hold because of WWE’s merger with UFC, among other reasons. With that said, the events of SmackDown tonight may have planted the seeds for a new title match.

It is possible that instead of booking Roman Reigns to carry the Undisputed Title at WrestleMania, WWE could put LA Knight in The Tribal Chief’s position. The 20-year veteran was called out by Reigns as the redneck cosplay version of The Great One on SmackDown tonight. Ideally, the promo would lead to Reigns vs. Rock at WrestleMania 40 next year.

However, and bear with us, Roman Reigns versus The Rock doesn’t need to be for the WWE championship. It would be about The Bloodline. It would be about Reigns’ spot as The Tribal Chief on the Island of Relevancy. LA Knight, on the other hand, needs the championship because that’s what he’s been aiming for ever since he got his gimmick back.

By booking LA Knight to go over at Crown Jewel, WWE can potentially move forward with their rumored plans for Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40. The Megastar, on the other hand, could walk into WrestleMania with the title around his waist against the winner of either the Men’s Royal Rumble or the Elimination Chamber.

What is Roman Reigns’ schedule in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40?

The latest word on the internet is that Roman Reigns’ could be going on another hiatus after WWE Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief was allegedly pulled from Survivor Series because Triple H doesn’t want his top star to overshadow the plans for the November 25th premium live event.

The Tribal Chief is reportedly set to return on the road to Royal Rumble 2024. It is possible he could face a former opponent in AJ Styles at the January 27th PLE. The Phenomenal One’s return is being advertised for post-Crown Jewel SmackDown.

It remains to be seen what Triple H will have in store for AJ Styles upon his return to the blue brand.

