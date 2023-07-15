20-year veteran to win the Austin Theory Invitational and challenge for the US Title? WWE has hinted at it!

Austin Theory announced an invitational for his United States Championship on the latest episode of SmackDown. It seems WWE has already hinted at the person who’s going to challenge Mr. A Town for the U.S. title.

The person is none other than LA Knight. The 20-year veteran appeared in flesh on SmackDown this week and cut a promo, which had babyface written all over it. That might be a sign towards a full-blown face turn for Knight and a potential shot at Austin Theory’s championship.

Knight also took a shot at Kevin Nash for his online comments during the promo. The Megastar referenced the Hall of Famer’s notorious backstage group, the Kliq, on SmackDown this week.

The first match of the United States Championship invitational was won by Santos Escobar on SmackDown this week. The Legado Del Fantasma leader defeated Grayson Waller, BUTCH, and AJ Styles in a fatal four-way match.

The invitational will continue next Friday on SmackDown when LA Knight takes on Rey Mysterio, Cameron Grimes and Sheamus. The second fatal four-way match is all set to take place for a spot in the number one contender’s match against Escobar.

Austin Theory rumored to drop US title at SummerSlam 2023

Word on the internet is that Theory will drop his title at SummerSlam 2023 premium live event. The SmackDown star won the US title for the second time in a triple threat match also involving Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at Survivor Series WarGames.

He has put on successful title defenses against the likes of Edge and John Cena, whom he defeated in the opening match of WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the young star on the blue brand.

SummerSlam 2023 takes place on August 5 in Detroit.

