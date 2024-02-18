21-year veteran to cost Logan Paul the Elimination Chamber match and set up WrestleMania showdown? Possibility explored

The WWE Universe is just a few days away from the next premium live event, Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 which will be streaming live from Perth, Australia. This year's Elimination Chamber will feature two traditional Chamber matches, one each for men's and women's division respectively.

Talking about the men's Chamber match, six participants have officially qualified for this high-profile match. The list includes Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, and Kevin Owens. For those who might not know, the winner of this match will get a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins at this year's WrestleMania.

However, there is a possibility that The Megastar might cost The Maverick in this match. This potential belief arises due to a recent report stating that the company might be planning for a match between these two at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

So a probable scenario that might unfold at the Elimination Chamber match could see Knight playing a pivotal role in the elimination of the United States Champion. This might include the 21-year veteran eliminating Logan Paul himself in the match, or aiding the other stars, which eventually results in Logan's eviction after this significant showdown.

This could later lead to a match between LA Knight and Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40 for the United States Championship. Many fans even believe that The Megastar might be crowned as the new US Champion if this clash unfolds at The Show of Shows.

What other matches are announced for Elimination Chamber 2024

Besides the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the PLE will feature a women's Chamber match. As of writing, the confirmed participants of this match include Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Naomi. The final spot will be decided on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW in a last-chance Women's Battle Royal.

Moreover, Rhea Ripley is also set to defend her Women's World Championship in a major clash when she faces Nia Jax for title. The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest will also put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line when they clash against New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate).

In addition, the Elimination Chamber PLE will also feature a special segment of The Grayson Waller Effect where Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be the special guests. This segment might also add another twist on The Road to WrestleMania 40 as Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.