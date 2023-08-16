21-year veteran to finally win his first world title in WWE against Seth Rollins? Looking at the chances

On Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins has been a very active champion. Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, he has successfully defended his title multiple times. However, there is a chance the 37-year-old might finally lose his belt to a 21-year wrestling veteran.

The 21-year veteran in question is Shinsuke Nakamura. Last week on RAW, Rollins agreed to defend his title against the Japanese wrestler. While a date and time for the match is yet to be revealed, there is a possibility of Nakamura winning his first world championship in WWE.

Since Nakamura is a heel, WWE could book him to win the title. If the strong-style wrestler becomes champion, it will be easier for the Stamford-based promotion to get Cody Rhodes into the title mix.

With Seth Rollins being a face and the current champion, getting Rhodes in does not make sense as they already have had a trilogy of matches.

While this angle is mere speculation, there is also a chance of Seth Rollins comfortably retaining his championship. However, if he does, then it will be interesting to see who he faces next, as Rollins seems to have defended his title against many top superstars

WWE veteran wasn't happy with a recent segment involving Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura

On RAW this week, Shinsuke Nakamura was explaining why he attacked Seth Rollins last week. That's when Rollins decided to interrupt the Japanese superstar, and the segment led to an agreement for a title match between the two.

While the segment generated a lot of buzz, a WWE veteran wasn't with it.

During his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo made fun of Rollins' appearance on the red brand. He added that Nakamura should have punched The Visionary without letting him speak a single word. Russo said:

"This is what I can't stand. This guy laid you out last week. I would assume you'd be going to the ring to get some. If you're going to the ring to get some, are you gonna wear a pair of glasses? Because he's such an a*sclown, when he got in there cross-dressing and literally wearing glasses, here's what should've happened. Nakamura should've punched him right in the fricking glasses," Russo continued. "They should have him kick Seth, those glasses splatter, Seth is on the mat selling. The trainer runs out, you squeeze the red liquid in the white towel, now you've got something." [32:55 - 34:08]

While Nakamura did not launch an attack on Rollins initially, after the segment ended, he sneakily hit the World Heavyweight Champion with vicious Kinshasa. This left Rollins with immense pain in the middle of the ring, as Nakamura headed backstage.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here