21-year veteran who isn't part of The Judgment Day to help them retain their titles on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day will be in action on WWE RAW tomorrow night. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against the Creed Brothers in what could be the main event of the show.

Balor and Priest have retained their Tag Team Titles via controversial means in the past. They picked up the win over Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso following Jimmy Uso’s interference. It is possible that they could grab the win tomorrow night due to interference from a 21-year veteran who is not a part of the faction.

The veteran in question is none other than Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style was stopped in his attempt to destroy Cody Rhodes by Julius and Brutus Creed. Nakamura might retaliate by costing the brothers their tag team title match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Creed Brothers earned the title opportunity by winning the Tag Team Turmoil Match on the November 27, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The duo also helped R-Truth fend off Balor, Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh last week on the red brand.

What’s on tap for WWE RAW?

The December 18, 2023, edition of WWE RAW will be the final live edition of the red brand for 2023. Next week’s RAW will reportedly cover the best moments and matches from January to December, and there will be no live shows between the 19th and 25th due to the Christmas holidays.

WWE has thus far announced only two matches for the live edition of Monday Night RAW. Both the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship will be defended on the show. The fans can check out the line-up for the episode below:

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) vs. Creed Brothers – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match

