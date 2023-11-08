21-year veteran to turn heel after 301 days to cost Team Cody Rhodes a win at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of RAW saw WWE announce the Men's WarGames match between Team Cody Rhodes and Team Judgment Day for Survivor Series 2023. Besides Rhodes, the babyface squad will feature Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso.

The opposite side will include Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. While Team Cody Rhodes is the favorite to emerge victorious in the high-profile match, that may not happen if a 21-year veteran turns heel.

The superstar in question is none other than Sami Zayn. For those unaware, WWE recently teased the former Honorary Uce's heel turn. While nothing has come of it yet, things might change at Survivor Series 2023. Zayn could turn heel at the upcoming premium live event to cost Team Cody Rhodes a potential win.

The 21-year veteran turned face at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on January 28. While he has been a babyface since then, Zayn could embrace the dark side after 301 days and betray his team on November 25. This potential angle would not only act as an apt explanation for Team Rhodes' loss but also spice things up on the red brand.

Sami Zayn could turn heel on Jey Uso at Survivor Series 2023

As mentioned earlier, WWE teased Sami Zayn's heel turn a few weeks ago. During a backstage segment on RAW, the former Honorary Uce blamed Jey Uso for Kevin Owens leaving the red brand. Zayn said:

"You got everything going for you now, man. You got Cody Rhodes, and that’s going great. And you’ve got the tag team championships, and that’s great. And you got your friend, and you’ve got the championships. And I’ve got neither of those anymore, and it’s because of you!”

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising if Sami turned on Jey Uso at the event. The six-time champion could lay waste to Uso during the WarGames match, leading to The Judgment Day taking advantage of the situation and picking up a win.

Do you think Sami Zayn will betray his team at Survivor Series 2023? Should the former Honorary Uce join The Judgment Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here