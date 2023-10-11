22-year-old to replace Rhea Ripley in major role? Exploring vital aspect

Last week on SmackDown, Rhea Ripley was spotted backstage with Paul Heyman. During her conversation with Heyman, Ripley proposed the idea of The Judgment Day and The Bloodline joining forces. While The Wiseman was supportive of her idea, what Mami said next took him by surprise.

When Paul Heyman told Rhea Ripley he would have to get the proposal of an alliance authorized by Roman Reigns, the latter asked him to acknowledge her. While this took Heyman by surprise, it showed Ripley's ambition to become a Paul Heyman girl. However, there is a possibility a 22-year-old superstar might break Ripley's heart.

The superstar in question is Ava. On this week's edition of NXT, Heyman was seen explaining how The Bloodline could glorify Ava's career. Later, when the NXT Superstar left the place, Heyman was seen calling Roman Reigns. This segment, which took place on NXT, indicated Heyman's interest in adding Ava to The Bloodline.

Expand Tweet

If the 22-year-old joins the heel faction, it will be an interesting move, provided her father, The Rock, is rumored to have a match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Hence, if Ava ends up becoming a member of The Bloodline, it will be interesting to see how the storyline progresses.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day suffered embarrassment on NXT

On this week's edition of NXT, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were spotted during the opening segment. The duo interrupted NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. During the segment, Dominik told Dragunov that the NXT crowd was here to see him. Ilja Dragunov replied by saying he would smash Dominik.

This led to Cody Rhodes booking a match between the two, with LA Knight as the Special Guest Referee. While Dominik seemed confident of beating Dragunov, it was never going to be an easy task. The same was seen during the match when Dragunov landed some vicious strikes on Dominik and showed why he was the reigning NXT Champion.

While The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley did try to interfere and secure a win for Dominik Mysterio, they failed massively. After a long and entertaining match, Ilja Dragunov finally won, but his celebrations were cut short due to an interruption from Baron Corbin.

Expand Tweet

Dominik Mysterio's loss further adds to the agony of the fearsome faction. At Fastlane 2023, The Judgment Day lost their Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. This, followed by Dominik's loss on NXT, will surely have Mami thinking about her next possible steps to evolve her faction.

Which moment of the latest NXT episode was your favorite? Sound off in the comments section below!