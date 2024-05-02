22-year-old WWE Superstar must replace Paul Heyman as the Special Counsel of The New Bloodline

The New Bloodline has been making the rounds on the WWE SmackDown brand recently, but it's something that Paul Heyman is not the biggest fan of. However, it looks like Solo Sikoa could call another superstar to be the new Special Counsel.

Roman Reigns is on a sabbatical since losing to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, in his absence, The Tribal Heir Solo Sikoa seems to have taken over the faction. The Enforcer has already kicked out Jimmy Uso and included Tama Tonga, besides heckling The Wiseman. In the past few weeks, it has been evident that Sikoa is not a big fan of Paul Heyman.

Hence, it wouldn't be surprising if Solo replaces the WWE Hall of Famer with a new Special Counsel in the coming days. His replacement could be NXT General Manager Ava for the following reasons:

Ava has experience handling a leadership role

Aside from being blood-related, another reason Solo Sikoa could consider adding the 22-year-old to the mix is due to her on-screen authority position in NXT.

Although Ava began on the Tuesday show as an in-ring superstar, she has recently transitioned into a backstage authority role as the brand's General Manager. She has since made a lot of tough and last-minute decisions, something that Sikoa might need in the group he is creating.

Ava could be linked to another hidden member of The New Bloodline

When Solo Sikoa began assuming the position as the leader of The New Bloodline, one thing that many fans theorized was that he was not doing it alone and that The Rock could have been the one instructing him to make the calls. Interestingly, The Final Boss is also Ava's father.

With this in mind, it's possible that the WWE NXT star would join the group to fill in for her father's place. In this way, she could be Dwayne Johnson's eyes, ears, and line of communication with Solo Sikoa in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ava could be making deals for WWE NXT

The 22-year-old has proven in WWE NXT that she takes her role as the General Manager seriously. To further elevate the brand, she could strike a deal with Solo Sikoa instead.

Ava could ask them to appear on the brand once in a while and possibly even let Tama Tonga perform there to attract more viewers. In exchange, she would also help them on the main roster by managing them and helping them make decisions.

