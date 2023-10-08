22-year veteran to face Gunther after his first-ever singles push in WWE? Why it may be possible

Gunther successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in a spectacular main event this past Monday on RAW. The Ring General will probably be looking for his next challenger to step up on the red brand.

It is possible that Ivar of The Viking Raiders could step up to challenge Gunther for his title. The 22-year veteran is reportedly getting his first-ever singles push in the wake of an undisclosed injury to his tag team partner Erik on RAW.

Ivar is currently feuding with The New Day on RAW. He had a great match against Kofi Kingston on the September 18, 2023, episode of the red brand. His most recent match came against Xavier Woods on the October 2 edition of RAW.

Ivar and Kingston will run it back on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. The duo will collide in a Viking Rules match. The one-half of the Viking Raiders might go after the Ring General for his Intercontinental title after finishing up his feud with Kingston on RAW.

Why didn’t Gunther wrestle at WWE Fastlane?

Gunther was reportedly set to face off against Tommaso Ciampa for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Fastlane, but that plan allegedly got changed at the last minute. The duo were put together in the main event of RAW this past Monday, and they delivered big time.

The Ring General retained his title against the Sicilian Psychopath after an incredible 20 minutes of action. The champion choked out Ciampa with the sleeper and went to the back after the match, leaving his rival at the mercy of Imperium.

However, Ciampa was saved by the returning Johnny Gargano. The pair took out Ludwig Kaiser with their tag team finisher. It remains to be seen if DIY will take on Imperium on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

