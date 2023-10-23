22-year veteran to turn heel after 3 years by attacking Sami Zayn on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Last week on RAW, Sami Zayn was engaged in a verbal altercation with Drew McIntyre. The latter made a series of insulting comments towards Zayn after Zayn's reunion with Jey Uso.

Tonight on RAW, McIntyre will turn his attention to the ex-Bloodline member in a one-on-one match. Zayn will be great practice for the former WWE Champion before his match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

We've seen a new side of McIntyre over the past two weeks. He could further establish himself as a villain by attacking Zayn after the match. He even watched Zayn suffer a beating from Judgment Day recently, as he was not pleased with Jey's arrival on Raw.

Ahead of his upcoming match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel, it seems that the former WWE Champion, although maintaining a positive public image for over three years, is transitioning towards a villainous persona. Let's see what happens when the cameras roll for Monday Night Raw.

Drew McIntyre wants to turn heel to change the landscape of RAW

While fans are hoping for a shift in character, Drew McIntyre himself has stated his preference for such a decision only if it aligns logically with the story. During an interview with Armon Sandler on the Stay Busy platform, McIntyre was asked about his future endeavors in the Stamford-based promotion.

"The character itself, I'm willing to go any direction that is interesting. People are calling for a heel turn, but I'm not willing to do that unless it makes perfect sense. We have a lot of equity in Drew McIntyre. I show up at Special Olympics and see the effect WWE and McIntyre has on people and I can understand Cena's perspective of not turning."

He added:

"Of course, he's on a higher level and did so much outside the ring, but I can understand where he was coming from. For the right time and right moment and it was entertaining for the fans, I would be about that. One of my favorite runs was outside the company as a heel. When that dark side comes out, it's pretty dark." (H/T Fightful)

McIntyre might benefit from a heel turn in the future as well. We'll have to wait and see how WWE books the conflict between The Scottish Warrior and Seth Rollins in the coming weeks.

