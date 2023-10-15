22-year veteran to turn heel after 3 years and defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins prevailed over Shinsuke Nakamura in the Last Man Standing match to retain his World Heavyweight Championship last week at WWE Fastlane 2023. However, The Visionary could finally drop his title to a 22-year veteran.

The superstar in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. As you may know, The Scottish Warrior confronted Rollins on the post-Fastlane episode of WWE RAW, challenging him to a match.

Later, the Stamford-based promotion announced that the current World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against McIntyre in a mouthwatering match at Crown Jewel.

However, given the former WWE Champion's caliber, plus the fact that Rollins isn't 100% fit at the moment, it would not be surprising if McIntyre dethrones The Visionary at the Premium Live Event.

Drew is currently a tweener in WWE. However, he has been teasing a potential heel turn for quite some time now. It wouldn't be surprising if the creative team has him turn heel for the first time since 2020 during this feud.

The Scottish Warrior could embrace the dark sides for the first time in three years before potentially defeating Seth at Crown Jewel.

Drew McIntyre had previously revealed his plan to challenge Seth Rollins

As mentioned earlier, Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for his title on WWE RAW. However, McIntyre had made his intentions clear about challenging The Visionary in an earlier interview with Sportskeeda.

The Scottish Warrior revealed that he was eyeing the World Title on Seth Rollins' shoulders, however, he wanted a good run before challenging him.

"The World Title. I don't wanna challenge for it right away. I think I need to work through some superstars. Even though I have my name and reputation, you're only as good as you've been recently. I have been doing a lot of tag stuff recently because Riddle keeps nipping in my knees and wants to tag all the time. But I wanna make sure I get on a good run and then earn the right to fight for the World Title with Seth." [From 02:34 to 02:56]

You can check out the entire conversation below:

Do you want Drew McIntyre to defeat Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.