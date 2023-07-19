23-year-old star exiting WWE after 22 months of joining? Know what the future holds

In recent years, many young stars have departed WWE, joining other promotions or pursuing a career outside the business. Fans have been speculating about Gable Steveson's contract status, as he has only made sporadic appearances on TV since signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut a couple of years ago.

WWE officially announced Gable Steveson's signing on September 9, 2021. However, some were already familiar with him due to his triumphant run at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He appeared at WrestleMania 38 and assaulted Chad Gable inside the ring during the high-profile show. Despite being drafted to the RAW brand in 2021, he wasn't involved in any significant storylines until his recent appearances in NXT. He assisted Eddy Thorpe in the latter's feud against Damon Kemp on the white-and-gold brand.

Although it seems like he will be more active in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming months, rumors have spread that he may be heading out of WWE to continue his amateur wrestling career. He will announce his status with the company on next week's episode of NXT. Even if this is the case, Gable Steveson might just go on a hiatus instead of exiting the promotion.

Why is Gable Steveson planning to return to amateur wrestling despite being signed to WWE?

Gable Steveson has only made a handful of appearances in the company

The 23-year-old has already accomplished a lot in his amateur wrestling career and has much potential to replicate his success in the Stamford-based promotion. However, he might aim for one more record before setting his sights on pro wrestling.

As previously revealed on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the WWE star wants to use his remaining year of NCAA eligibility. He aims to become the first athlete in the United States to secure three heavyweight championships and a gold medal.

"He's got stuff he wants to do, and now it's a question of WWE clearing him. Last year he wanted to come back to [the] University of Minnesota, he's got one year of [NCAA] eligibility left because he wanted to be a three-time heavyweight champion because there's nobody ever in the United States that's a three-time heavyweight champion and a gold medalist, and he's already got his gold medal."

Which megastar is Gable Steveson linked to?

As an Olympic gold medalist, the star could easily be linked to Kurt Angle. However, his college and athletic background have allowed him to connect with Brock Lesnar on a personal level.

Both stars were NCAA champions and attended the University of Minnesota. Interestingly, multiple videos and photos of the two together have been shared in the past. While some were casual, others showcased the stars training together.

It remains to be seen what Gable Steveson will decide to do about his professional wrestling career.

What do you think Gable Steveson will do next in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.