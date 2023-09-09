23-year-old star removed from WWE's roster? What we know so far

Word on the internet is that WWE is involved in a major decision as it pertains to the future of one of its performers. The star in question is none other than Gable Steveson, and he was recently pulled out of the 2023 Senior World Championships.

The 23-year-old has also reportedly been removed from the NXT roster, though his profile is still listed among the NXT talents section on WWE’s official website. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, the company has made the call to withdraw the Olympic Gold Medalist from the championships.

Expand Tweet

Steveson was one of the first major signings WWE made as part of their NIL program with college athletes in 2021. Reports at the time noted that Vince McMahon was hands-on with The Olympic heavyweight’s signings. Steveson had signed with the Stamford-based promotion just a month into his Gold Medal win at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

He was heavily endorsed by company officials, including Stephanie McMahon, who brought him on stage for a live appearance at WrestleMania 38. Steveson also had a brief in-ring segment with Chad Gable that saw him take out The Alpha Academy star with a belly-to-belly suplex.

He was reportedly (supposed) to go straight to the main roster instead of the usual exposure in NXT, but somehow ended up being on the developmental brand. Steveson made his future plans clear on the July 25, 2023 episode of NXT.

Did Gable Steveson wrestle on WWE NXT?

Gable Steveson was quietly moved to NXT despite the massive hype WWE created for him on the main roster. He mentored Eddie Thorpe in the build to his NXT Underground match against Steveson’s real-life brother Damon Kemp.

Steveson made his in-ring debut at NXT: The Great American Bash on July 30, 2023. His in-ring debut came against Baron Corbin. The match ended in a double countout after both men went through the announcer’s desk.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Gable Steveson's pro wrestling career.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.