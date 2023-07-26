23-year veteran to make WWE return and replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility

All is well with The Judgment Day in WWE now, or is it? It looks like the four-person group is on the same page for now, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest getting along.

However, things could go south at SummerSlam. The Archer of Infamy has the Money in the Bank briefcase and could cash in on his teammate. Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, if Priest leaves SummerSlam with the title, there's a good chance he, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley vote to kick the Irishman out of The Judgment Day. Mami already has a replacement in mind. A certain WWE legend who's been gone for over a year. Could Randy Orton join the faction?

Ripley recently stated she wants The Viper to join The Judgment Day purely because of the threat of him hitting her with an RKO. Orton certainly isn't afraid of attacking women. But how well would be fit alongside Ripley, Dirty Dom, and Damian Priest?

Randy Orton can be a great veteran guide for the group, but this move seems unlikely, especially in the near future. The 14-time world champion will likely remain a babyface, considering how much the fans miss him.

He was getting some of the biggest pops in WWE history before going on injury hiatus in May 2022, and he remains popular as ever. It's safe to say Orton shouldn't turn heel anytime soon, even if the prospect of him joining The Judgment Day sounds intriguing. Someone else will have to replace Finn Balor.

Which other WWE stars could join The Judgment Day?

A couple of young stars could get the rub of joining RAW's hottest faction. One of them is JD McDonagh, who has been scouted by Finn Balor recently. Him replacing The Prince after SummerSlam would be quite the swerve from WWE.

Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyra had a great showing against Rhea Ripley on NXT. The Women's World Champion sent her an encouraging message after the match, which could lead to her joining forces with Ripley soon. The group's dynamic would change if another female joined alongside Mami.

