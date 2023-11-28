23-year veteran to win Money in the Bank Briefcase from Damian Priest and cash-in on Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

Damian Priest struggled a lot in the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event after The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, was defeated by Team Cody Rhodes. Priest, on the other hand, found the encounter more disheartening because he was unable to redeem his Money in the Bank contract.

Priest's cash-in was ruined when Randy Orton made his big return just moments after Rhea Ripley came running down the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase to help The Archer of Infamy cash in his contract for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton could try to pick a fight with Damian Priest in the upcoming weeks and could probably take a swing at Priest's Money in the Bank briefcase. If Orton wins the contract, he might use it on Roman Reigns since he stated on the latest episode of RAW that he still has unfinished business with The Bloodline.

During an intense promo on Monday Night RAW, The Legend Killer revealed the much-anticipated fact that he returned to WWE to get retribution because The Bloodline cost him more than a year of his career. He also stated that he arrived in the Stamford-based promotion to seek vengeance from Roman Reigns and his cousins.

At this point in time, it is just conjecture, and it remains to be seen if Orton will try to win the Money in the Bank contract to get an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship opportunity against Roman Reigns. The fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

Damian Priest could serve as a ladder for Randy Orton to seek revenge against Roman Reigns

Randy Orton declared during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW that he was happy to be back in WWE and that he was appreciated by the fans. Moreover, he stated his determination to remain as long as possible, noting that while he was glad to assist his team at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event, he still had some unsolved issues with none other than The Bloodline.

He stated unequivocally that he was sidelined by The Bloodline more than a year ago but was cut off by Rhea Ripley. The Women's World Champion stated that The Viper should concentrate on The Judgment Day rather than The Bloodline. Orton, on the other hand, held firm, stating that no one could tell him what to do.

This highly anticipated meeting between the two stars may quickly turn into a feud, with Orton winning the Money in the Bank contract from Damian Priest to further cash in against Roman Reigns. If Orton possesses the Money in the Bank contract, Reigns will have no chance of avoiding him.

