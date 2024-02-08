24-time champion to return and have Cody Rhodes replace The Rock against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Potential explored 

Roman Reigns will likely defend his coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Rock at WrestleMania 40. However, could a 24-time champion return and have Cody Rhodes replace The Great One against The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows?

The superstar in question is none other than The Game, Triple H. The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes shockingly declare that he won't be facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40. Following that, The American Nightmare introduced The Rock, who made an epic return to confront Roman Reigns.

The Rock seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' spot in the main event of WrestleMania 40 has not gone down well with WWE fans. Both WWE and The Great One have had to face the ire of the WWE Universe on social media in the last few days.

Given the huge uproar, speculation has it that the Head of Creative, Triple H, could return and give Cody Rhodes his spot against Reigns at The Show of Shows.

However, that seems highly unlikely. A recent report has revealed that the decision to have The Rock replace Rhodes against Reigns was taken by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, WWE President Nick Khan, and The Brahma Bull himself. Hence, the 24-time champion may not have the authority to overturn the decision.

Furthermore, another report has revealed that despite the recent fan outrage, The Rock vs. Roman is 'a done deal' for The Show of Shows. Hence, Cody Rhodes taking on Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 seems highly unlikely.

Wrestling veteran shares his thoughts on The Rock taking Cody Rhodes' spot against Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently shared his honest take on WWE having The Rock replace Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The veteran didn't hold back while sharing his thoughts as he urged The American Nightmare to take WWE's decision personally:

"Not only does Cody not have the belt and need a blood feud to circle around, he almost had the belt, and here's another roadblock that he's gotta get around. A blood feud is a personal deal between us... What's the personal deal? That this guy who's a bigger Hollywood star, to come in, and take anybody's spot. And he did it to me twice now. Take it personal, kid, take it personal," he said.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has asked the fans to trust him after the recent turn of events.

Who should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

