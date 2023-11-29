24-time champion to return and turn heel on CM Punk to reignite a 12-year-old feud? Exploring the possibility 

Survivor Series 2023 saw CM Punk make a blockbuster return to WWE after nine years. While it will be interesting to see what the creative team has in store for The Best in the World following his comeback, one possible direction could see a 24-time champion return and turn heel on Punk, reigniting an old feud.

The superstar in question is none other than Triple H. As you may know, The Game has had a tumultuous relationship with The Voice of the Voiceless. The duo has taken shots at each other on several occasions in the past. With Punk finally back in WWE, the creative team could use their history to weave an exciting storyline.

The company could have Triple H return as part of an angle and turn heel on Punk. This could lay down the breadcrumbs for an epic feud. For those unaware, the two legends had a high-profile rivalry in 2011. The creative team could reignite the 12-year-old feud by having the 24-time champion embrace the dark side.

Given The Game has retired from pro wrestling, a potential match against Punk seems unlikely. However, The Game could side with one of the heels to make life difficult for The Second City Saint on RAW or SmackDown.

Triple H's take on CM Punk's WWE return

Triple H has shared his thoughts on CM Punk's surprising return at Survivor Series 2023.

At the press conference after the event, The Game said Punk's comeback was a "lightning-in-a-bottle moment," and he was really excited about it.

"This was one of those lightning-in-a-bottle moments that came together very quickly, but we are really excited about it. It's been a long time, and in some ways, it has been a long time coming. You can say this about CM Punk: love him, hate him, positive, negative, whatever you want to say, people talk about him all the time. He is a magnet for that. He is a conversation starter, and for me, if our fans want it, if the WWE Universe is excited to have it, then let's go, and we'll figure out the rest of it from there."

While The Game had nothing but nice things to say about Punk, that may not be the case if WWE decides to bring the former back on TV as a heel.

Did you enjoy CM Punk's return at Survivor Series? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

