24-time champion to turn heel after 5 years to cost Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring major storyline twist 

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to lock horns with Damian Priest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. However, The American Nightmare could succumb to a heartbreaking defeat at the event due to a surprising heel turn.

The 24-time champion in question is none other than Triple H. As you may know, a top babyface fighting a heel authority figure has always done great numbers at the box office for the Stamford-based company.

With Survivor Series not too far off, the creative team could have The Game turn heel on Rhodes to lay down the breadcrumbs for a similar angle, leading to a blockbuster match at the Premium Live Event.

Triple H could make his presence felt during Cody's match to cost him a potential win. The Game could once again embrace the dark side at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 and join forces with The Judgment Day. This potential angle could then lead to a mouthwatering Team HHH vs. Team Cody Rhodes traditional Survivor Series elimination match.

Meanwhile, Priest getting a huge win over The American Nightmare would certainly elevate him to new levels.

Cody Rhodes sends a message to Damian Priest before their match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Cody Rhodes will look to make a strong statement when he takes on Damian Priest in a one-on-one contest at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Fans are excited to see the two stalwarts collide with each other at the upcoming Saudi spectacle.

Meanwhile, Rhodes delivered a message to The Archer of Infamy ahead of their clash on Saturday. The former Tag Team Champion cut an intense promo during the closing moments of RAW, calling Priest out for being a follower.

"What's your story? 6'6, 20-year pro. You've got a briefcase that you are this close, within a whisper of immortality. Yet you're not the leader of The Judgment Day? It's because you're a walk-behinder. You walk behind Finn Balor. You walk behind Rhea Ripley. And you even walk behind Dominik Mysterio."

The American Nightmare continued:

"When you think it's somebody else. When you're like, 'Oh, maybe it's not Cody Rhodes.' You need to know something Damian Priest -- it's always me. I'm back on my path. And this Saturday at Crown Jewel, my path goes straight through you."

