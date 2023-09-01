24-year veteran to finally return to WWE and help Rey Mysterio retain his title at Payback? Exploring the potential

Rey Mysterio is set to defend his United States Championship at WWE Payback 2023. For those unaware, Austin Theory earned a US Title number one contendership match victory over LA Knight on SmackDown. This granted him the opportunity to challenge Rey for the championship at the Premium Live Event.

However, in an unexpected twist, Rey Mysterio could receive assistance from Carlito during his Championship defense. This potential scenario could tie into rumors about Carlito's potential return to the company. While there were rumors that the 24-year veteran might make his comeback on the July 7 edition of SmackDown, the plans were ultimately canceled.

Nevertheless, the upcoming Payback event presents another suitable opportunity for WWE to bring Carlito back into the fold.

Carlito and Rey Mysterio both aid Bad Bunny at Backlash 2023

Carlito's involvement in aiding Rey Mysterio could also lead to his integration into the LWO faction. Such a development would undoubtedly generate anticipation among fans.

This could, in turn, lead to Santos Escobar turning heel within the faction. This may be due to jealousy from Carlito's presence in the group, and Escobar could subsequently end up challenging Rey for the United States Championship.

Alternatively, the storyline might also take a different direction, with Carlito initially assisting Rey Mysterio to retain his title. After that, he could execute his heel turn by attacking the Champion. This twist could reignite the historic rivalry between Rey and Carlito, adding an element of nostalgia and excitement to the current WWE landscape.

The unfolding events at the upcoming Payback Premium Live Event and Carlito's potential WWE comeback will certainly add more anticipation among fans.

What else will happen at Payback 2023

In addition to the US title match, the upcoming Premium Live Event is set to feature a lineup of major title matches that are sure to captivate fans.

Among these is the highly anticipated World Heavyweight Championship match, where Seth Rollins is poised to defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The intensity of their rivalry has been heightened by the inclusion of Rollins' actual injury, adding a layer of real-life situations to the matchup.

One of the major matches will see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending their Undisputed Tag Team titles against the duo of Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The anticipation for this match is elevated by the fact that Rhea Ripley, a fellow member of the Judgment Day, has already issued an ultimatum to her faction associates.

Moreover, Ripley herself is set to put her title on the line in a Championship bout against Raquel Rodriguez. The event's card also boasts compelling matchups, such as LA Knight taking on The Miz and a highly intriguing Steel Cage match featuring Becky Lynch squaring off against Trish Stratus.

Cody Rhodes will also grace the event as a special guest in The Grayson Waller Effect.

Overall, Payback 2023 is shaping up to be an event that promises both thrilling action and unexpected twists. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on the show.