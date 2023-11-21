24-year veteran to return after 3590-days and confront Gunther after his match at Survivor Series 2023? Chances of it happening

The probable return of CM Punk to WWE is a hot topic, fueling fan anticipation as the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event approaches. Punk's hometown of Chicago is hosting the special, so WWE fans are confident he will appear at the premium live event.

Earlier this year, at a RAW program, Punk went backstage to bury the hatchet with certain talents, but he was forced to leave.

Expand Tweet

WWE has not announced any plans to bring Punk back, despite some subliminal clues from the company and performers alike. If the Best in the World indeed makes his return to the Survivor Series event in Chicago, he could confront the Intercontinental Champion Gunther after his match with The Miz.

It won't take long for The Ring General to be acknowledged as one of the most significant Intercontinental Champions in history. Since being called up to the main roster in 2022, Gunther has been practically unstoppable, bringing laurels to the legendary championship.

In a recent installment of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter alluded to the possibility that CM Punk would eventually target Gunther and go after the Intercontinental Title.

"I don't know, maybe he'll [CM Punk] go for the Intercontinental Title. Maybe he's the guy who'll beat Gunther. I don't know, it's too early to say," Bill Apter said. [21:00 - 21:08]

You can check out the entire video below:

For WWE fans around the world, Punk confronting Gunther following his match would be a historic moment. After nine years, fans are still ecstatic about the possibility of seeing CM Punk re-join the Stamford-based company. As of right now, it is just conjecture, but let us wait and watch if it materializes.

CM Punk hinted at a possible return at Survivor Series 2023

WWE has gently intimated that CM Punk could return to the company by making his stuff available on their website. Punk's apparel, with his distinctive insignia and phrase "Best in the World," is now available for purchase at the WWE UK store.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk has also dropped some hints, though it is possible that his lighthearted approach is to blame for them. He posted a story about his most recent workout on Instagram. He used Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" song in his story, which also serves as this year's Survivor Series theme.

Do you think CM Punk is just teasing his fans or will indeed return to WWE at the Survivor Series event in Chicago? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.