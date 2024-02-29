24-year veteran to win his first title in 656 days at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

WWE WrestleMania 40 is shaping up to be one of its greatest editions in history. A bonafide veteran could win his first title after a long time to add a precious moment to the show.

The match card of WWE WrestleMania 40 is already stacked, with Cody Rhodes facing Roman Reigns, Bayley challenging IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship, Drew McIntyre facing Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and the possibility of The Rock competing at the event. However, the tag team titles still need a challenger.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day have been dominant tag team champions for a long time and are currently feuding with the alliance of DIY and Awesome Truth. While nothing is confirmed, The Miz and R-Truth may challenge for the prestigious titles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If they win, it will mark R-Truth's first championship reign in 656 days. He lost the 24/7 title in June 2022 and hasn't held gold ever since. It will be ideal to see him win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside his longtime colleague, The Miz. The two have been getting incredible support over the last month, so a title win may be in the plans.

While the victory would instantly become one of the most wholesome WWE moments in recent memory, nothing is confirmed for now, and this is just speculation.

R-Truth's hilarious storyline going into WWE WrestleMania 40

Since his memorable return to the company at Survivor Series 2023, R-Truth started behaving like a member of The Judgment Day, delivering several hilarious segments over the weeks. To add humor, he started selling his merchandise as a Judgment Day member and also had a short feud with JD McDonagh.

However, it all ended after the corrupt faction stopped playing along on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 40 and assaulted the veteran, leading to an emotional ending to the alliance. However, The Miz stepped up to help his former tag team partner for an Awesome Truth reunion after over a decade.

DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa also had conflicts with The Judgment Day, so they joined forces with Awesome Truth. Fans will seemingly see a battle between the two sides at WWE WrestleMania 40.