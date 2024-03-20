25-time champion must return to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 

On the second night of WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will step into the ring against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare, however, could do the unthinkable and usurp The Tribal Chief if a 25-time champion returns to help him.

For fans unaware, John Cena is rumored to be a part of The Show of Shows this year. Rumor has it that Big Match John is trying his best to hop onto WWE's WrestleMania Caravan. If that is indeed the case, Cena must return to help his friend Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns.

In case you weren't aware, John Cena shares a good bond with Cody Rhodes. The 25-time champion even endorsed The American Nightmare following his comeback to WWE.

On another note, The Cenation Leader has had his fair share of issues with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the past. Cena has been part of a few volatile feuds against Reigns and The Tribal Heir Solo Sikoa. However, The Bloodline has resorted to unfair means to stand tall over the Hollywood star more often than not.

Given that Cena still has some unfinished business with the heel faction, the former WWE Champion could return at WrestleMania 40 to hit back at Roman Reigns and his family to exact revenge. Cena must make a surprise comeback to cost Reigns his title and have the last laugh.

John Cena revealed that he is proud of Cody Rhodes

John Cena recently shared his honest opinion of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on an earlier episode of WWE's The Bump, the 16-time World Champion stated that Rhodes had learned a lot about the business in his time away from WWE before revealing that he was proud of him.

"In his path, he's learned business, he's learned this business. He's learned to be more grateful. He's learned how events are set up. He's learned to respect grips, cameramen, audio people, catering. Not that he didn't before, but because that was a lot of his responsibility he got a new depth and feel for everything that happens here, and I'm really proud of him, and I'm very thankful that he's back where he belongs in the WWE family," Cena said.

While rumor has it that Cena could be a part of The Show of Shows this year, it will be interesting to see what role he plays at WrestleMania 40.

