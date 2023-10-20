25-time champion to be named the referee of Roman Reigns' match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Looking at the chances

LA Knight appears to be the next contender for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Building upon several months of growing popularity, the Megastar has consistently garnered raucous responses from the fans.

During the most recent episode of SmackDown, The Tribal Chief engaged in a promo exchange with The Megastar. This exchange is anticipated to lay the groundwork for a future match between Knight and Reigns at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel event.

While LA Knight is capable of handling it on his own, the potential involvement of The Bloodline members as external factors may present a challenge to him in his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. To counteract this situation, 20-time champion John Cena could take matters into his own hands and end up refereeing the match to prevent the shenanigans from The Bloodline.

Cena deserves some credit for the recent surge in popularity of LA Knight, as he has played a supporting role in Knight's story. The Cenation Leader has already officiated a match featuring Knight at WWE Payback 2023. He might assume a similar role again to ensure Knight gets a fair chance at dethroning Roman Reigns.

LA Knight became a top merch seller alongside Roman Reigns

LA Knight is experiencing an unprecedented rise in popularity. He has also been WWE's top merchandise seller for several months. The decision to put up a bout between Roman Reigns and LA Knight was a wise one, and Triple H deserves credit for capitalizing on the right opportunity. He once stated, "Good things come to those who wait," and it has now come true.

Knight recently revealed in a chat with Daily Mail that Triple H had no choice but to address his popularity.

"After Saudi Arabia, they're chanting it right in his face. And then in England, a lot of the questions are about me, and I almost saw his face," Knight said. "He was probably like, more questions about this guy, this is getting out of control ... that's a sign, a true testament to the fact that whatever I'm doing is working." (H/T WrestlingInc)

The fans eagerly awaited the day when Knight would receive a lot of attention within the Stamford-based promotion, particularly due to his first portrayal as Max Dupri failing on the main roster. It took a while, but he has finally arrived.

It remains to be seen if Knight will be able to dethrone Roman Reigns or if The Bloodline will be a deciding factor once again, but if John Cena is there, Knight's fans can keep their fingers crossed.

