25-time WWE champion to tear The Bloodline apart at Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility

This past week on SmackDown, The Bloodline confronted John Cena. While Solo Sikoa launched an attack on Cena, the latter had AJ Styles come to his help. Not only did Cena and Styles fight Jimmy and Sikoa, but the legend also attempted to deliver an Attitude Adjustment to Jimmy Uso.

However, on Paul Heyman's instructions, Sikoa saved Jimmy. While the episode ended there, the possibility of this rivalry being extended is real. At Survivor Series 2023, there is a possibility WWE could book a match between Team John Cena and The Bloodline.

A reason why this angle could take place is because, per reports, John Cena will face Solo Sikoa at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Hence, an eight-man tag team match pitting John Cena and The O.C. against The Bloodline can take place. Considering the heel faction will be a member short, they could add Grayson Waller into the mix.

This angle could also happen because the 25-time champion will be with WWE till the October 27 edition of SmackDown. However, given that the SAG-AFTRA strike has not ended yet, the legend could increase his appearances and be a part of Survivor Series.

AJ Styles calls out The Bloodline after SmackDown

The latest episode of SmackDown was one of the best in recent times. While the show began with the surprise return of The Rock, it ended with a brilliant segment involving John Cena and The Bloodline. Despite the heel faction launching an attack on Cena, they were unsuccessful in taking out the latter as AJ Styles leveled the playing field.

After the show, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Styles during SmackDown Lockdown. The Phenomenal One mentioned that despite going to war against Cena, he had immense respect for him. Styles also added that the Samoan faction was looking for problems, and now they had two.

"Respect. John and I went to war together, in fact, it was against each other. But you gotta respect someone who brings it every night, and John Cena does just that. The Bloodline, they wanna cause problems, well, that's good because now they got two more - John Cena and AJ Styles." [2:22 - 2:50]

Watch AJ Styles' interview with Cathy Kelley below:

John Cena joining forces with AJ Styles received positive reactions from fans in the arena and on social media. With Cena set to make several more appearances on upcoming episodes of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE books The Cenation Leader.

