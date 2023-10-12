25-year-old to debut on SmackDown and set up major feud for Crown Jewel 2023? Putting together the clues so far 

This week's episode of SmackDown will be the show's season premiere. Hence, the WWE Universe would expect many surprises on the blue brand. While several interesting matches will take place, there is a chance the Friday Night Show could witness the debut of a 25-year-old superstar.

The superstar who could debut on the blue brand is Bron Breakker. Earlier this year, he was rumored to be drafted to the main roster. However, that didn't take place. Given the push he has received in recent weeks, Breakker could be on his way to the main roster. If the former NXT Champion makes his debut on the blue brand, the young superstar could set up a massive feud for Crown Jewel.

The wrestler Bron Breakker would face at the PLE is John Cena. On NXT this week, the 25-year-old faced Carmelo Hayes. While the former had Paul Heyman in his corner, Cena aligned with Hayes. Eventually, Breakker lost this match. He could debut on Smackdown and start a feud with Cena out of grudge.

While the angle is speculative, it is highly possible since everyone believes Bron Breakker should be on the main roster. Even though he has appeared and wrestled on RAW before, Friday Night would be the ideal location for him, considering his contacts with Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns will appear on Smackdown this week

In the last month, The Bloodline has gone through plenty on SmackDown. While Solo Sikoa was alone with Paul Heyman for a few weeks, Jimmy Uso unexpectedly returned to the heel faction. Since returning, the latter seems to be acting like The Tribal Chief himself.

While no one has confronted him yet, this week on SmackDown, Jimmy might get to hear a mouthful. On this week's episode of the blue brand, Roman Reigns will make his first appearance since August 11, 2023. Naturally, his return has led to excitement in the WWE Universe.

While Reigns will look to confront Jimmy about his behavior, The Tribal Chief will demand answers from the Bloodline members for their loss at Fastlane 2023. When Roman Reigns appears on the blue brand this week, it will be very interesting to see what he says.

Besides confrontations, Reigns' appearance could also lead to a potential match for him at Crown Jewel 2023. While Roman Reigns and LA Knight are expected to be his opponents for the PLE, fans will be keen on observing who challenges The Tribal Chief.

