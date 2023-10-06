25-year-old to be the next 'Paul Heyman Guy' in WWE? Analyzing the possibility

Paul Heyman is a legend both in and out of WWE. Be it wrestling photography, his early managerial career, commentary, or running ECW, Heyman had quite the resume even before joining the biggest company of pro wrestling in 2001.

More than two decades later, Paul has only furthered his legacy, especially from an on-screen standpoint. He has been paired up with some of the biggest stars in wrestling history, including Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns.

Those managed by the veteran are often called 'Paul Heyman Guys.' The Bloodline, especially Roman Reigns, very much fits that bill today. Interestingly, a new 'Paul Heyman Guy' may be revealed in a matter of days: Bron Breakker.

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is arguably the future of WWE. Heyman and The Tribal Chief realize it, as the legendary manager will be in his corner on NXT this Tuesday. There's a strong chance that a budding relationship will grow from there.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew fits the mold of the likes of Reigns and Lesnar. Heyman could begin to groom the former NXT Champion to be the new Next Big Thing moving forward, either as part of The Bloodline or as a separate entity.

The Bloodline may see familiar faces on WWE SmackDown

Before Paul Heyman can manage Bron Breakker against Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT next week, the legend will have his hands full on Friday Night SmackDown. Without Roman, Paul will continue to try to juggle Jimmy Uso's delusional personality and the intimidating Solo Sikoa.

The Bloodline members are currently feuding with John Cena and LA Knight. Additionally, they've made enemies out of other stars on the roster recently, including the entirety of The O.C. and even Ashante "Thee" Adonis.

As if that wasn't worrying enough, Heyman must keep his eyes out for WWE RAW's Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. The Bloodline's enemies will make a special appearance on SmackDown this week, chasing The Judgment Day ahead of a big-time bout.

Expand Tweet

Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Cody and Jey will challenge the pair for the gold at Fastlane on Saturday, but they may interact just one night prior during SmackDown.

Regardless of The Judgment Day's issues with Jey and Cody, the two popular babyfaces will be in the same building as Solo and Jimmy for the first time in a while. Will they interact? Could Jimmy again try to make nice with Jey? For now, it remains to be seen what will happen.