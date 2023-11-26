26-year-old to help Santos Escobar at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring the possibility

Since betraying Rey Mysterio on SmackDown, Santos Escobar has become the center of attraction on SmackDown. Originally set to face Carlito at Survivor Series: WarGames, Escobar will now take on Dragon Lee instead. This development comes after Santos viciously attacked the veteran on the latest edition of the blue brand.

If one looks at the current scenario, Carlito's removal from the match will benefit Santos Escobar as he will now face a young and less experienced opponent in Dragon Lee. While this aspect will work in the 39-year-old's favor, he could also receive help from a 26-year-old superstar.

The superstar in question is Dominik Mysterio. Ever since Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio, he and Dominik now have a common enemy. Hence, to extend a hand towards friendship, it won't be surprising to see Dom interfere in the former LWO member's match and help him win.

Another reason an interference by Dominik is possible is that he has shared plenty of history with Dragon Lee in the past.

Hence, even though the angle is speculative, there is a possibility of it happening. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books the match in the same way.

Wrestling journalist revealed WWE's original plan for Santos Escobar's heel turn

When Santos Escobar turned heel, he did not receive the reaction one would expect. This is mainly because many had anticipated the 39-year-old turning heel. While the way Escobar turned heel was good, that wasn't WWE's original plan. The Stamford-based promotion had something different in mind.

As per a report from wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE wanted to book a faction vs. faction angle for Santos Escobar's heel turn. The promotion wanted to see the team of Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro take on Rey Mysterio, Carlito, and another member.

"The Escobar angle had been long planned but ended up rushed because of the surgery after that match. He’s expected back in six to eight weeks to feud with Escobar. The original plan for the feud was Escobar & Wilde & Del Toro on one side and Rey & Carlito on the other. There would be a third wrestler with Rey & Carlito, who are obviously the babyfaces. Zelina Vega had always been with Escobar’s side although in the angle she seemed to side with Rey," Meltzer reported.

While WWE could not book this angle due to Rey's injury, the promotion will still have plenty of ideas for this storyline. Given the talent of all superstars involved in this story, it will be interesting to see how things play out.

