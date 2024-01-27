26-year-old multi-time champion to target Solo Sikoa following recent events? Analzying major WWE Royal Rumble swerve

WWE star Solo Sikoa seems to be away from the mark when it comes to taking care of Roman Reigns' business. His latest string of losses, enabling his opponents to gain the upper hand, seems to display that The Enforcer has lost touch with his vicious side.

Last year, during an edition of NXT in October, Bron Breakker faced Carmelo Hayes in a singles match with Paul Heyman in his corner while his opponent was backed by John Cena. Following this, The Wiseman was interested in the young star and, at one point, even teased managing Breakker. Heyman even cited how Roman Reigns had 'bestowed him with the task of providing Bron Breakker wisdom' before his match on NXT.

The former champion is currently engaged in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament with his tag team partner, Baron Corbin. However, in light of recent events and his impressive singles record, the young star could appear at the Royal Rumble and attack Solo Sikoa. He could do this to send Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman a clear message - that their services are not required in his quest to become a top dog in WWE.

Jimmy Uso could also have a hand in bringing Bron Breakker to the main roster to attack the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and his brother. He was taken aback when Sikoa was announced the Tribal Heir instead of him, but continues to do the champion's 'dirty work.'

Solo Sikoa has been on a losing streak in WWE lately

The Enforcer's standing in The Bloodline was set to be at a level no one could come close to. Initially, Solo Sikoa held an impressive win-loss record over some of the top stars in the company.

Over time, especially during Roman Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa and his brother, Jimmy Uso, would run rampant, taking care of business on their terms. He won several high-profile matches, including one against John Cena at Crown Jewel last year.

Last week, the WWE Champion was addressing The Bloodline's drop in standards. Solo Sikoa stated that he would make up for it, and it was nothing to be alarmed about.

However, he went on to lose against Randy Orton and even lost to LA Knight, albeit via DQ, during the latest episode of SmackDown. He also lost to AJ Styles via DQ, along with several other tag team bouts.

While his record on the main roster is still quite impressive, Sikoa's recent form may be one of concern for Roman Reigns.

Do you think Bron Breakker should make his main roster return at the WWE Royal Rumble and kickstart a rivalry with Solo Sikoa? Let us know in the comments section below.

