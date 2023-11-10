26-year-old star to cost LA Knight his match against Grayson Waller? What may happen on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is set to be in action on the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode against Grayson Waller. Both men had a history together in NXT, but much has changed since their initial encounter. Aside from their status, some of them are no longer working alone.

LA Knight joined the main roster last year under the ringname Mas Dupri, a member of the Maximum Male Models. He reverted to his current character not long after, which proved to be a success, as he is now one of the top stars in the company. Grayson Waller then joined WWE SmackDown as part of this year's draft. He initially worked alone but has since allied with Austin Theory.

Austin Theory could interfere during LA and Grayson's match at WWE SmackDown tonight and cost Knight the victory. However, since the numbers game is on the side of Waller and the former United States Champion, a common enemy could aid The Megastar.

Kevin Owens is one star who got on the wrong side of the newly formed duo. A few weeks ago, they had a backstage encounter where The Prizefighter punched them. Owens also defeated Theory in a singles match last week. Tonight, it could be hinted that Knight and Owens could form an alliance to get the upper hand against Grayson and Austin.

What did Grayson Waller say to LA Knight ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown?

Roman Reigns wasn't alone in defeating Knight

The Megastar had a big weekend last week, though it did not end on his terms. He failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Australian star made sure to rub his face in the defeat.

The Australian star insulted LA Knight for his defeat on social media and stated the latter needed a "Grayson Waller rub" to recover from his loss against Reigns. Waller even suggested that The Megastar should return to managing.

"Seems @RealLAKnight is in desperate need of the Grayson Waller Rub after Roman ran through him at Crown Jewel...Luckily A-Town Down Under is a very handsome team, so maybe he can go back to managing some real stars to keep relevant,"

Knight responded he doesn't do social media beef and has scheduled a singles match between them for WWE SmackDown.

What happened to Grayson Waller and LA Knight on Crown Jewel 2023?

LA wasn't the only star defeated at WWE Crown Jewel. Grayson had no match scheduled in Saudi Arabia but interrupted a segment of The Miz TV. However, Waller couldn't prolong his stay as comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj attacked him, and The A-Lister followed him on this.

It remains to be seen what will happen with LA and Grayson in tonight's episode.

Do you think this is the beginning of a long term for between the two superstars? Sound off in the comments section below.

