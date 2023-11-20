26-year-old star to debut on WWE RAW following highly praised SmackDown appearance? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown featured a big-time in-ring debut. The exciting high-flying Dragon Lee took on the debuting Axiom. This was the Spanish sensation's first main roster appearance, which seemingly came out of nowhere, but it delivered beyond anyone's expectations.

The match was fantastic. It earned rave reviews from the fans and even from the WWE legend Dutch Mantell, who went as far as to call it the best television match of the year. The bout was exciting, and both men left the match as bigger stars than they were prior to its beginning.

Given how successful Axiom's main roster debut was, many people are wondering what is next for the masked star. There is no sign that he is officially being called up to the blue brand, although the performance arguably earned him a spot. However, if he is not going to be a full-time SmackDown Superstar, he could have a showcase match on tonight's episode of RAW.

Just like with Dragon Lee before him, Axiom may get a chance to showcase his skills across both of the main two brands prior to moving up to WWE's main roster full-time. He got his showcase bout on SmackDown, and now it is time for him to do the same on RAW.

Axiom could battle any of the exciting stars of the brand. Akira Tozawa, Bronson Reed, Ivar, or Johnny Gargano, for example, could all have a tremendous match with the Spanish star.

Three WWE NXT Superstars were recently called up to RAW

If Axiom does indeed find himself called up to the main roster, he will be joining three other superstars who moved from NXT recently. These three talents were all signed by the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile are the three talented performers Pearce signed to the red brand. This came after The Creed Brothers had an incredible match with the Alpha Academy on Monday Night RAW.

Since then, the pair also had a stand-out bout with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa of DIY. Meanwhile, Ivy Nile had an impressive showing in the Women's Battle Royal held just a few weeks ago on the red brand.

Diamond Mine is certainly hoping to capture gold. The Creed Brothers want the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles and could very well win singles gold in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Ivy is almost certainly eying both Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles currently held by Piper Niven and Chelsea Green.

