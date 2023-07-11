26-year-old star to help Becky Lynch against Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark? Decoding potential hint

For the past few months, Becky Lynch has continued her feud with Trish Stratus in WWE. While the latter has received the assistance of Zoey Stark, The Man remains alone. However, she might already have someone in mind.

Becky Lynch revealed on her Threads account that if she were interested in teaming up with anybody, Maxxine Dupri would be her number one pick. The latter is currently with The Alpha Academy. Last week, she had her first WWE match in which she tagged with Chad Gable and Otis against The Viking Raiders. The 26-year-old captured the victory for her team by pinning Valhalla.

Although the former Women's Champion admires the former NXT star, Maxxine Dupri might not be the one to help her. Aside from her current feud with the Viking Raiders, as noted above, Maxxine has just recently had her first match in the Stamford-based promotion. Although she garnered praise from fans for her in-ring debut, she hasn't enough experience to help Lynch against Stratus and Stark.

How did Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri connect in WWE?

Lynch and Dupri on this week's RAW

Maxxine Dupri joined WWE in 2021 and appeared on the NXT brand the following year. She was known as Sofia Cromwell and was primarily involved with Von Wagner and Robert Stone. On the other hand, The Man has been with the company since 2013.

As it turns out, Becky Lynch used her years of experience to help Maxxine Dupri. The latter previously revealed that The Man was one of the people from whom she got an insight into the sport. She has also been supported by The Miz, Dana Brooke, and The Alpha Academy.

"Even The Miz has been so kind and has offered me a lot of really great advice. I mean literally everyone, Dana Brooke has been so great to me. Becky Lynch, I've gotten a little insight into her and she's so talented and so inspiring. I just feel like, even the people I'm working with, Chad (Gable) and Otise (Otis), I just get to learn from all of them," Dupri said.

Which WWE star is linked to both Becky Lynch and Maxxine Dupri?

When Maxxine Dupri debuted on the main roster, she was introduced as the Maximum Male Models' co-manager and Max Dupri's sister. Max has since left the faction and reverted to his LA Knight gimmick. However, The Man was also previously linked to the SmackDown star.

Months ago, a photo resurfaced of Lynch and Knight hanging out, and many fans believed it was proof that they once went out. The latter has since clarified that wasn't true and that they were only friends.

evie! @pinkevaress they should do a mentorship storyline with maxxine dupri and becky lynch. maxxine teaches becky how to stand out on the main roster and win matches. they become tag champs together. they should do a mentorship storyline with maxxine dupri and becky lynch. maxxine teaches becky how to stand out on the main roster and win matches. they become tag champs together. https://t.co/XAWCyBbjyH

It remains to be seen who will come to Becky Lynch's aid in her feud against Stratus and Stark, and if that person will indeed turn out to be Maxxine.

