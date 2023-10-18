26-year-old star to help Roman Reigns defeat former champion at WWE Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns returned to SmackDown days before WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Tribal Chief is most likely to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against a former champion in LA Knight at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Saudi Arabia on November 4.

The Tribal Chief has mostly retained his championship via controversial means at premium live events. He had Solo Sikoa interfere on his behalf against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle last year. He retained his title against Cody Rhodes because of The Bloodline.

However, LA Knight is not the same as Roman Reigns’ previous opponents. The former Million Dollar Champion singlehandedly took out the entire Bloodline at WWE SuperShow on October 14. Knight’s persistence may cause Paul Heyman to ask for a favor from The Judgment Day.

It is possible that 26-year-old Dominik Mysterio could interfere during the Reigns versus Knight match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as a returning favor for Jimmy Uso’s invasion of RAW this past Monday. For those unaware, Jimmy cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes their Tag Team Titles match against The Judgment Day.

Which superstars are on the poster of WWE Crown Jewel?

A new poster of WWE Crown Jewel dropped a few hours ago. The new graphic features some of the biggest names in the company, such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, LA Knight, and Logan Paul.

Check out the poster below:

Speaking of Logan Paul, the Maverick is set to return to SmackDown this Friday to kick off his feud with Rey Mysterio. Paul had challenged the WWE Hall of Famer to a United States Championship match following his win over Dillon Danis.

"I want that US title. Rey Mysterio, I already beat you once, brother, and I'm coming for that US Championship. Let's go!" Logan Paul said.

Fans can check out Rey Mysterio's response to Logan Paul here.

