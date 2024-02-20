26-year-old superstar to lose his championship on WWE NXT tonight? Exploring the chances

Tonight's WWE NXT episode is packed with exciting matches and top stars, some of whom are well-known even on the main roster. However, it looks like some of the champions in the brand will be busier than the rest.

For those unaware, the February 20, 2024, episode of WWE NXT was taped after last week's show. Some of the champions featured for the upcoming show are North American Champion Oba Femi, Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, and the Tag Team Champions The Wolf Dogs, comprising Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. The latter is the superstar referenced above, and his new role as a SmackDown star might conflict with his status as champion in the brand.

Bron Breakker was introduced on last week's SmackDown as the newest signee of the brand. This came after he competed at the 2024 Royal Rumble and had an impressive performance. Now that he is signed to the main roster, the duo could lose their titles, but that won't happen tonight.

As per reports for tonight's NXT episode, The Wolf Dogs will only have a segment and not compete in a match. During their segment, they will be interrupted by Chase U, then Nathan and Axiom, who will demand a tag team title match. General manager Ava would then announce that a number-one contender's match would occur that night, wherein Chase U won.

With this in mind, The Wolf Dog's Tag Team title defense may happen next week, or even have a full-blown feud against Chase U first, which could last until Stand & Deliver.

Which WWE legend praised Bron Breakker?

The Wolf Dogs won the Tag Team Championship on the February 13, 2024, episode of NXT.

One major name that also took notice of Breakker's talents is The Undertaker. The former NXT Champion has impressed countless fans and professionals with his skills and athleticism.

On the Hall of Famer's podcast Six Feet Under, The Phenom stated that Bron not only has the physical attributes to succeed, but also has the personality and the "it" factor. The legend added that after years of developing, Breakker is now ready to move into a different spot.

What did Triple H say about Bron Breakker's move to WWE SmackDown?

Unsurprisingly, even Triple H himself has good things to say about Bron Breakker. After the latter's blue brand signing was official, the Chief Content Officer took to social media and said the 26-year-old has unlimited potential with an impressive resume.

It would be interesting to see how Bron Breakker's run in NXT will go after he signed with WWE SmackDown.