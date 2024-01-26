26-year-old WWE star to replace Roman Reigns in the future? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is arguably one of the biggest wrestling stars today and will be considered one of WWE's greatest legends when he retires from the ring. Like any other superstar, replacing or replicating one is hard. However, The Cenation Leader thinks one current star could be the next for Roman's position.

Roman Reigns' career took a huge turn when he began playing The Tribal Chief character in 2020. While he has always been a top star in WWE, fans never bought into it until he turned heel. Although he is one of the most dominant champions in the company's history, he has taken a lighter schedule. This means he only appeared a few times, mainly wrestling during Premium Live Events. Interestingly, John Cena sees a little Dominik Mysterio in him.

John Cena is the latest guest for this week's IMPAULSIVE podcast with Logan Paul. One of their discussions includes who could match The Tribal Chief's stardom, and one name that The Cenation Leader included in the conversation was Dominik Mysterio, who he deemed was doing fantastic in WWE right now.

Although Dominik and Roman have similarities in their character, they are still unique. Once Reigns retires, the young Mysterio may replace him as the top star of the company. Still, he has a long way to go to match his success with The Tribal Chief.

How did John Cena play a vital role in Dominik Mysterio's career?

Roman and Dominik are no strangers to each other.

The Cenation Leader has openly discussed that he is nearing the end of his in-ring career. He has spent the last few years of his career helping stars build their career, one even Roman. As it turns out, he did the same for Dominik.

In a previous interview on Keepin' it 100, Dominik shared how John helped him for his first match in front of a live crowd. This was a dark match in 2021 where The Mysterios teamed with Cena against The Usos and Roman:

"When I first started, there was no crowd. So I heard the audio reaction and I would hear my dad kind of just giving me pointers. But then once we went to live crowd, my first live crowd match was with Cena and my dad against Roman [Reigns] and The Usos. So I had, I had John in there just kind of guiding me and telling me like what to listen for, how to do it and when, whether we were in that moment or not. He would tell me what to listen for exactly."

What achievement did Dominik Mysterio beat Roman Reigns at last year?

Dominik gained a lot of attention last year due to being one of the most active stars on the roster. He competed in more than a hundred matches, while Roman Reigns only competed in 11.

It would be interesting to see what will happen next for Dominik Mysterio and Roman Reigns on WWE.

