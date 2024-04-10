26-year-old WWE Superstar must debut as the new Paul Heyman Guy on SmackDown

Paul Heyman had an eventful weekend, but his future remains in the air after Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, a new SmackDown star could emerge as his new client.

Paul Heyman has been loyal to Roman Reigns and has remained by his side for the past several years. Still, he has expressed a certain interest in assisting a specific star, Bron Breakker. Now that The Tribal Chief might be out of WWE television for a while, the current NXT Tag Champion could be the Hall of Famer's next client.

What is the history between Heyman and Breakker?

Bron and Paul's connection began in October last year when the latter supported Breakker at ringside for his match against Carmelo Hayes. Since then, they have crossed paths in many backstage segments like the one on SmackDown, where Heyman welcomed the 26-year-old when he signed with the blue brand. The former NXT Champion's hype video was also voiced previously by The Wiseman.

Although Breakker is a massive star on NXT, he is yet to make an impact on SmackDown. To help his character, he could be paired with Heyman, who would guide him in his matches.

It also helps that Bron came from a wrestling family, something that Heyman has experience with while working for The Bloodline.

What other reason could Paul Heyman have to recruit Bron Breakker by his side?

Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin have become an entertaining team on NXT

Heyman has had many clients throughout his illustrious career, but his run with Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline is possibly his best and most notable yet. Despite The Tribal Chief losing the Undisputed Title, Heyman could pull some strings to ensure The Head of the Table will be protected and dominant.

In a past episode of UnSKripted, Bill Apter noted that Paul Heyman could recruit Bron as he knew the latter could be trouble for Roman. Instead of Breakker being a possible threat to Reigns, the former NXT star could be used as a friend and partner to The Tribal Chief.

What do WWE fans think of Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman potentially pairing together?

Unsurprisingly, fans have noted the possible relationship between Bron and Paul in the past. After Breakker officially bid goodbye to NXT and is now focused on the SmackDown brand, fans quickly expressed their interest in seeing the Hall of Famer and the young star pair together soon.

It would be interesting to see if Bron Breakker will indeed be the new Paul Heyman guy.

